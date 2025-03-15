Sign up
Previous
Photo 4580
Purple 15
I don't understand when people say they don't like a particular color...How on earth can you not like a color?
-Dale Chihuly
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
2
2
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8004
photos
108
followers
99
following
1254% complete
4573
4574
4575
4576
4577
4578
4579
4580
3421
4577
3422
4578
3423
4579
3424
4580
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
8th March 2025 4:20pm
Tags
purple
,
paper
,
rainbow2025
Barb
ace
I really like the variegated colors in this!
March 16th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Interesting quote, but maybe out of context. I can see not like to wear certain colors or paint rooms certain colors., but to just not like a color with no reason seems odd. I love your beautiful abstract.
March 16th, 2025
