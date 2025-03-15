Previous
Purple 15 by edorreandresen
I don't understand when people say they don't like a particular color...How on earth can you not like a color?
-Dale Chihuly
eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Barb
I really like the variegated colors in this!
March 16th, 2025  
Shutterbug
Interesting quote, but maybe out of context. I can see not like to wear certain colors or paint rooms certain colors., but to just not like a color with no reason seems odd. I love your beautiful abstract.
March 16th, 2025  
