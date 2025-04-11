Previous
Rocky perch by edorreandresen
Photo 4607

Rocky perch

Each time I visit the beach, I bring home a little rock. At the start of the year I return them. today was the day as I'm able to walk that far-Yay! And naturally Mr. Bear wanted to come along.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1262% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact