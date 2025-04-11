Sign up
Previous
Photo 4607
Rocky perch
Each time I visit the beach, I bring home a little rock. At the start of the year I return them. today was the day as I'm able to walk that far-Yay! And naturally Mr. Bear wanted to come along.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8058
photos
107
followers
101
following
1262% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
11th April 2025 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
lake michigan
,
mr bear
,
30-shots2025
