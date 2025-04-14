Sign up
Photo 4610
Mr. Bear and Bowlo
All my scattering moments, are taken up, with my needle.
~Ellen Birdseye Wheaton, diary, 1851
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Tags
bowl
,
vessel
,
mr bear
,
30-shots2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely image!
April 15th, 2025
