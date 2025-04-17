Sign up
Previous
Photo 4613
Mr. Bear loves Chocolate
Strength is the capacity to break a chocolate bar into four pieces with your bare hands - and then eat just one of the pieces.
-Judith Viorst
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8070
photos
107
followers
101
following
1263% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
11th April 2025 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
mr bear
,
30-shots2025
