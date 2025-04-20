Previous
Mr. B paints by edorreandresen
Photo 4616

Mr. B paints

Painting is easy when you don't know how, but very difficult when you do. \
-Edgar Degas
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Barb ace
Love this colorful shot!
April 21st, 2025  
Marj ace
Nice quote. This bear has artistic ambitions
April 21st, 2025  
