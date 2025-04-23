Previous
Mr. B and bracelets by edorreandresen
Photo 4619

Mr. B and bracelets

Mr. Bear was a bit peeved that I went to a library program and made 2 bracelets without him. I made it up to him (I hope) by letting him model them. A fun time!
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Photo Details

