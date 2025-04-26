Previous
Forsythia Bear by edorreandresen
Photo 4622

Forsythia Bear

Mr. Bear was quite proud of his climbing ability to attain his perch for this shot. Being out and about has made him much more confident!
26th April 2025

eDorre

@edorreandresen
