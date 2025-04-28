Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4624
Daffy Mr. Bear
Mr. Bear is enjoying spring-or the closest we have come thus far!
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8092
photos
107
followers
98
following
1266% complete
View this month »
4617
4618
4619
4620
4621
4622
4623
4624
Latest from all albums
3465
4621
3466
4622
3467
4623
3468
4624
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
26th April 2025 2:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
daffodil
,
mr bear
,
30-shots2025
Lisa V.
He's basking in daffodil yellow.
April 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close