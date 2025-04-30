Previous
Choose Happy by edorreandresen
Choose Happy

Mr. Bear and I had a fun month. Thanks for looking in! He's flying into May.
eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Peter Dulis ace
Interesting
May 1st, 2025  
