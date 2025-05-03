Previous
h+h 3 by edorreandresen
Photo 4629

h+h 3

The perfect moment is this one.
-Jon Kabat-Zinn
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1268% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
creative half and half ~ love the flowers!
May 4th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Well done
May 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact