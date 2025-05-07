Previous
h+h 7 by edorreandresen
Knowing what you need to do to improve your life takes wisdom. Pushing yourself to do it takes courage.
-Mel Robbins
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
