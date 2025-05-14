Sign up
Previous
Photo 4640
h+h 14
Success is not final, failure is not fatal; it is the courage to continue that counts.
-Winston Churchill
14th May 2025
14th May 25
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8124
photos
106
followers
98
following
1271% complete
4633
4634
4635
4636
4637
4638
4639
4640
3481
4637
3482
4638
4639
3483
3484
4640
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
12th May 2025 10:07pm
Tags
red
,
green
,
barn
,
grass
,
mayhalf-2025
Babs
ace
Nice colours
May 15th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love this.
May 15th, 2025
