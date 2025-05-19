Previous
h+h 19 by edorreandresen
Photo 4645

h+h 19

A smile is a light on your face that lets people know your heart is home.
-Unknown
19th May 2025 19th May 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
wow, you monthly calendar looks really cool.
May 20th, 2025  
Barb ace
Super half and half! Love the diagonals of your half and halfs! Great quote! ☺️
May 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact