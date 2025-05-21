Sign up
Photo 4647
h+h 21
Everything starts with one step, or one brick, or one word or one day
-Jeremy Gilley
21st May 2025
21st May 25
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8138
photos
106
followers
98
following
1273% complete
View this month »
4640
4641
4642
4643
4644
4645
4646
4647
Latest from all albums
3488
4644
3489
4645
3490
4646
3491
4647
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
21st May 2025 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
plant
,
bricks
,
cement
,
mayhalf2025
