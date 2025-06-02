Sign up
Photo 4659
Wild 2
In all things of nature there is something of the marvelous.
-Aristotle
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
2
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
trees
,
buoy
,
south bar lake
,
30dw-2025
*lynn
ace
beautiful place and capture
June 3rd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Very pretty.
June 3rd, 2025
