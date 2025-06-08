Sign up
Photo 4665
Photo 4665
Wild 8
“In nature, nothing is perfect and everything is perfect.
-Alice Walker
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8174
photos
108
followers
101
following
1278% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
27th May 2025 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stick
,
north bar lake
,
30dw-2025
Dorothy
ace
Very true
June 9th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fun perspective.
June 9th, 2025
