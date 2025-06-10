Previous
Wild 10 by edorreandresen
Photo 4667

Wild 10

In nature dead trees are just as normal as live trees. -Bob Ross
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Yes, and they're very photogenic!
June 11th, 2025  
