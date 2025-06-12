Sign up
Previous
Photo 4669
Wild 12
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
2
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8182
photos
106
followers
101
following
1279% complete
4662
4663
4664
4665
4666
4667
4668
4669
4666
3510
3511
4667
3512
4668
4669
3513
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
10th June 2025 12:13am
Privacy
Public
Tags
vineyard
,
old mission peninsula
,
30dw-2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely tranquil scene.
June 13th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Could that be Grand Traverse Bay?
June 13th, 2025
