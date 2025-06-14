Sign up
Photo 4671
Wild 14
I tried several times this morning to get a shot of this piliated woodpecker. She's very skittish so I was delighted with this peek-a-boo picture!
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
365
Canon EOS R6m2
14th June 2025 2:49am
30dw-2025
,
piliated woodpecker
