Wild 14
Photo 4671

Wild 14

I tried several times this morning to get a shot of this piliated woodpecker. She's very skittish so I was delighted with this peek-a-boo picture!
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
