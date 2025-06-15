Previous
Wild 15 by edorreandresen
Photo 4672

Wild 15

This snapper mama laid her eggs in our front "lawn" and is now headed home to the lake.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

@edorreandresen
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful!
June 16th, 2025  
