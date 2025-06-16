Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4673
Wild 16
"For a time, I rest in the grace of the world, and am free." –Wendell Berry
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8190
photos
106
followers
101
following
1280% complete
View this month »
4666
4667
4668
4669
4670
4671
4672
4673
Latest from all albums
4670
3514
3515
4671
3516
4672
4673
3517
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st July 2021 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
,
yard
,
30dw-2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close