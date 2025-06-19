Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4676
Wild 19
"Our task must be to free ourselves...by widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures and the whole of nature and its beauty."
- Albert Einstein
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8196
photos
107
followers
102
following
1281% complete
View this month »
4669
4670
4671
4672
4673
4674
4675
4676
Latest from all albums
4673
3517
3518
4674
3519
4675
3520
4676
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
19th June 2025 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roses
,
lake michigan
,
wild roses
,
30dw-2025
,
good harbor bay
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close