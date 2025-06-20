Sign up
Photo 4677
Wild 20
Yay! It was the first Friday of beach yoga! Great to be back. And I got to see a Piping Plover family-mom, dad and 2 little chicks.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
20th June 2025 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
lake michigan
,
30dw-2025
