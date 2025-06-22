Previous
Wild 22 by edorreandresen
Wild 22

Look at the sparrows; they do not know what they will do in the next moment. Let us literally live from moment to moment.

-Mahatma Gandhi
eDorre

@edorreandresen
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw, lovely.
June 23rd, 2025  
