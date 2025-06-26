Previous
It was wild to be a Snapper crossing guard! I later saved a painted turtle who was hanging out on the center line. Busy day for turtles and me.
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
