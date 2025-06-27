Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4684
Wild 27
"Nature is pleased with simplicity. And nature is no dummy."
-Isaac Newton
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8212
photos
106
followers
101
following
1283% complete
View this month »
4677
4678
4679
4680
4681
4682
4683
4684
Latest from all albums
4681
3525
3526
4682
3527
4683
3528
4684
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
27th June 2025 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
library
,
30dw-2025
Lisa V.
This one is so soothing with the colors and shapes and angle.
June 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close