Previous
Wild 27 by edorreandresen
Photo 4684

Wild 27


"Nature is pleased with simplicity. And nature is no dummy."
-Isaac Newton
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1283% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa V.
This one is so soothing with the colors and shapes and angle.
June 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact