Previous
Photo 4689
K2
Kermie was having a blast at the playground until he lost his balance. I could hear a giggle as he fell. He bounced up and played on.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8222
photos
106
followers
101
following
1284% complete
4682
4683
4684
4685
4686
4687
4688
4689
3530
4686
3531
4687
3532
4688
3533
4689
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
2nd July 2025 2:51pm
Tags
playground
,
kermit
,
kermie
Issi Bannerman
ace
Glad he was ok!
July 3rd, 2025
