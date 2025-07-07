Sign up
Photo 4694
K7
Kermie says, "Hi!" from his happy place!
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
2
2
1
365
Galaxy S23 Ultra
4th July 2025 11:15am
Tags
beach
,
kermit
,
lake michigan
,
kermie
Issi Bannerman
ace
He does look very happy!
July 8th, 2025
Babs
ace
He is very jolly
July 8th, 2025
