Previous
Photo 4697
K10
Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.
-Desmond Tutu
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
window
barn
kermit
kermie
