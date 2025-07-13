Previous
Kermie went along with me to a Botanical Prints class. We had a blast printing with flowers. Of course Kermie hung out whilst it dried.
Alli W
Love this what fun Kermie had. The print looks amazing!
July 14th, 2025  
