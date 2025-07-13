Sign up
Photo 4700
K13
Kermie went along with me to a Botanical Prints class. We had a blast printing with flowers. Of course Kermie hung out whilst it dried.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
13th July 2025 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kermit
,
kermie
,
botanical print
Alli W
Love this what fun Kermie had. The print looks amazing!
July 14th, 2025
