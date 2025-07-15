Sign up
Previous
Photo 4702
K15
"I was rich, if not in money, in sunny hours and summer days."
-Henry David Thoreau
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Tags
book
,
library
,
summer
,
kermit
,
kermie
