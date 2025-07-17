Sign up
Photo 4704
K17
Kermie is hanging and goofing by my pocketbook so he does not get forgotten. It's our volunteer day at the Thrift store.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
17th July 2025 11:25am
Privacy
Public
Tags
heart
,
purse
,
kermit
,
kermie
