Previous
K17 by edorreandresen
Photo 4704

K17

Kermie is hanging and goofing by my pocketbook so he does not get forgotten. It's our volunteer day at the Thrift store.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1288% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact