Previous
K19 by edorreandresen
Photo 4706

K19

Kermie enjoyed the ice cream picnic! It was nearly a tie between PB Swirl and Butter Pecan.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Kermie can have the Peanut Butter Swirl, I’ll take the Butter Pecan. Yum!
July 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact