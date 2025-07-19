Sign up
Photo 4706
K19
Kermie enjoyed the ice cream picnic! It was nearly a tie between PB Swirl and Butter Pecan.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
eDorre
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8256
photos
107
followers
103
following
Tags
picnic
,
ice cream
,
kermit
,
kermie
Chris Cook
Kermie can have the Peanut Butter Swirl, I’ll take the Butter Pecan. Yum!
July 20th, 2025
