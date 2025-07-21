Previous
K21 by edorreandresen
Photo 4708

K21

Kermie helped me pound ferns on paper to make cards. We added a few touches of marigolds too. Fun if noisy craft.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Photo Details

