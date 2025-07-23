Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4710
K23
"Live for each second without hesitation."
— Elton John
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8264
photos
107
followers
103
following
1290% complete
View this month »
4703
4704
4705
4706
4707
4708
4709
4710
Latest from all albums
3551
4707
3552
4708
3553
4709
3554
4710
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
18th July 2025 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hydrangea
,
kermit
,
kermie
Lisa V.
He looks like he's singing to the flowers. So joyful.
July 24th, 2025
*lynn
ace
He looks right at home there.
July 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close