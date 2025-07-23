Previous
K23 by edorreandresen
Photo 4710

K23

"Live for each second without hesitation."
— Elton John
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa V.
He looks like he's singing to the flowers. So joyful.
July 24th, 2025  
*lynn ace
He looks right at home there.
July 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact