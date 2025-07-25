Sign up
Previous
Photo 4712
K25
Kermie found these Crocs at the beach today. When I wouldn't let him wear someone else's shoes, he settled for a photo.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8268
photos
107
followers
103
following
1290% complete
View this month »
4705
4706
4707
4708
4709
4710
4711
4712
Latest from all albums
3553
4709
3554
4710
3555
4711
3556
4712
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
25th July 2025 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crocs
,
kermit
,
kermie
Chrissie
ace
Ha, so cute
July 26th, 2025
