Photo 4713
K26
Kermie enjoyed the Farmers Market today! He picked out our mini bouquet, then sat in the spot! Too cute!
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
,
empire
,
kermit
,
farmers market
,
kermie
Issi Bannerman
ace
So colourful and fun!
July 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
He is so cute
July 27th, 2025
