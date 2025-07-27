Sign up
Photo 4714
K27
A oopsie shot that makes me smile! We are in the car and I'm sporting my fav tie dye pants.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
4
3
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8272
photos
107
followers
103
following
1291% complete
6
4
3
365
Galaxy S23 Ultra
26th July 2025 12:44pm
Public
Trending
car
purse
foot
kermit
tie dye
kermie
Susan Klassen
ace
Fun and colourful capture. It looked like an artistic piece before i realized what it was.
July 28th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous composition!
July 28th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
I’m glad you explained it!! Great shot though.
July 28th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
🤣 fabulous
July 28th, 2025
