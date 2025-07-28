Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4715
K28
Kermie took a deep dive into my knitting today! Haha!
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8274
photos
107
followers
103
following
1291% complete
View this month »
4708
4709
4710
4711
4712
4713
4714
4715
Latest from all albums
3556
4712
3557
4713
3558
4714
3559
4715
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
28th July 2025 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
knitting
,
blanket
,
kermit
,
kermie
Mark St Clair
lol 😂
July 29th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Sweet fun!
July 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close