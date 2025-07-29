Sign up
Photo 4716
K29
Kermie has been going on adventures for a long time! This is a throwback photo from 2013. Go Kermie go!
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
eDorre
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8276
photos
107
followers
103
following
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
climbing
,
kermit
,
kermie
Lisa V.
He hasn't aged at all! And continues to enjoy life.Love the pose on the fence.
July 30th, 2025
Shirley
Always a happy Kermit
July 30th, 2025
