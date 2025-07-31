Sign up
Photo 4718
k31
Kermie and I enjoyed a float this morning. He loves his perch in Peli, the new kayak. Thanks for looking in during the fun month of Kermie. We had a blast!
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8280
photos
106
followers
103
following
1292% complete
Tags
kermit
,
kayak
,
peli
,
south bar lake
,
kermie
Shirley
ace
He certainly has a wonderful life
August 1st, 2025
