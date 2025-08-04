Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4722
F4
Remember, today is the tomorrow you worried about yesterday.
-Dale Carnegie
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8288
photos
106
followers
103
following
1293% complete
View this month »
4715
4716
4717
4718
4719
4720
4721
4722
Latest from all albums
3563
4719
3564
4720
3565
4721
3566
4722
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
4th August 2025 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
sedum
Lisa V.
Love the quote though it is dizzying for the time challenged. The flower is gorgeous. I like how it fills the frame. Beautiful light.
August 5th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
August 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close