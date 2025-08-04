Previous
F4 by edorreandresen
Photo 4722

F4

Remember, today is the tomorrow you worried about yesterday.

-Dale Carnegie
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Lisa V.
Love the quote though it is dizzying for the time challenged. The flower is gorgeous. I like how it fills the frame. Beautiful light.
August 5th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
August 5th, 2025  
