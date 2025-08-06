Sign up
Previous
Photo 4724
F6
"Common sense is a flower that doesn’t grow in everyone’s garden." -Unknown
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Tags
green
,
papyrus
Shutterbug
ace
I’m not familiar with this plant at all, but it certainly is beautiful. Love your capture and I love the quote.
August 7th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautifully bright!
August 7th, 2025
