Previous
F10 by edorreandresen
Photo 4728

F10

Being negative only makes a difficult journey more difficult. You may be given a cactus, but you don't have to sit on it.

-Joyce Meyer
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Nicely detailed macro
August 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact