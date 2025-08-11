Previous
F11 by edorreandresen
Photo 4729

F11

Be glad of life because it gives you the chance to love, to work, to play, and to look up at the stars.

-Henry Van Dyke
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact