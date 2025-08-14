Sign up
Photo 4732
Photo 4732
F14
Life does not come with instructions on how to live, but it does come with trees, sunsets, smiles and laughter, so enjoy your day.
-Debbie Shapiro
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8308
photos
105
followers
103
following
1296% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
14th August 2025 12:59pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
hydrangea
Lisa V.
Really beautiful flower with the light and shadow. So fresh and appealing.
August 15th, 2025
