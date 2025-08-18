Sign up
Previous
Photo 4736
F18
“Yesterday and tomorrow cross and mix on the skyline. The two are lost in a purple haze. One forgets, one waits.”
– Carl Sandburg
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8316
photos
105
followers
103
following
1297% complete
4729
4730
4731
4732
4733
4734
4735
4736
3577
4733
3578
4734
3579
4735
3580
4736
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
18th August 2025 12:43pm
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
petunia
Shirley
ace
Such a fabulous colour
August 19th, 2025
