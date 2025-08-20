Previous
F20 by edorreandresen
Photo 4738

F20

There is stardust in your veins. We are literally, ultimately children of the stars.
-Jocelyn Bell Burnell
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
1298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
nice details
August 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact