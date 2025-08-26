Previous
F26 by edorreandresen
Photo 4744

F26

“Children are happy because they don’t have a file in their minds called ‘All the Things That Could Go Wrong.”

- Marianne Williamson
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
Barb ace
Pretty pov!
August 27th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Such a pretty colour and pov
August 27th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Murphy's Law hasn't affected them yet.
August 27th, 2025  
