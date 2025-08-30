Sign up
Previous
Photo 4748
F30
It is the eye which makes the horizon.
-Ralph Waldo Emerson
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
8340
photos
106
followers
103
following
4741
4742
4743
4744
4745
4746
4747
4748
3589
4745
3590
4746
3591
4747
3592
4748
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
30th August 2025 2:00pm
Tags
flower
,
dahlia
Babs
ace
Beautiful colour
August 31st, 2025
